Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE ATMU opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,574,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,652,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

