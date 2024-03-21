AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

