Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.05

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.05 and traded as high as C$9.94. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 9,631 shares.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$699.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.46). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2584541 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

