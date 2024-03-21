Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.