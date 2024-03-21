Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

