Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.88 and a 52-week high of $100.65.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

