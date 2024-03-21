Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,020 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $112.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

