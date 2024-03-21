Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mplx by 405.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 99.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

