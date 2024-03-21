Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

