Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $273.05 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

