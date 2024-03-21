Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.