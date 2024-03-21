Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of Mobile Infrastructure worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

Mobile Infrastructure stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Mobile Infrastructure Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (formerly known as Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III or "FWAC") is a Maryland corporation. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing parking facilities and related infrastructure, including parking lots, parking garages and other parking structures throughout the United States.

