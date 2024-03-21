Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
Insider Activity
In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
