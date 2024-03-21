Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

