Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,536,000. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $57.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

