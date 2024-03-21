Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

