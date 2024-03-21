Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

