Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

