Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

HACK stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

