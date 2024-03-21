Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,504,000 after purchasing an additional 649,957 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 210,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

