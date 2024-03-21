Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

