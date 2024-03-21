Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

KW stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

