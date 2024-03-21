Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

