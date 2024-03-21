Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

XSMO stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

