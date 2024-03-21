Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,140 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.