Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

OXY opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

