Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.