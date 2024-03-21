Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

