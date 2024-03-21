Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

