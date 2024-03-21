Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 10,278 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLTL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

