Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

