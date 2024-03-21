Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

SBUX opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

