Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

