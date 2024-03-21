Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.