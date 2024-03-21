Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 567 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.