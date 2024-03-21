Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197,802 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

