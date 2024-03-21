Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.67. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

