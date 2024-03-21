Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 747 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

