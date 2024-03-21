Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $526,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

