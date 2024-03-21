Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Head-To-Head Review

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Azul and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 0 2 4 0 2.67 International Consolidated Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azul currently has a consensus price target of $13.16, indicating a potential upside of 52.14%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -3.85% N/A -12.30% International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Azul and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.6% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Azul shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azul and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $3.09 billion 1.18 -$139.92 million ($1.32) -6.55 International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 5.33

International Consolidated Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azul. Azul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Azul on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul



Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft. It is also involved in the cargo transportation, loyalty programs, travel packages, funding, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group



International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 558 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

