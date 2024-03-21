B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.