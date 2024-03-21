B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 391 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.94.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $295.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.98 and its 200 day moving average is $379.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.