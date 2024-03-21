B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 365 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

