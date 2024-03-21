B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sunoco stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.