B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 886.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

