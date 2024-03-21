B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $459,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $20,965,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $198,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $5,377,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $116.91 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.