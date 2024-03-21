B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,592 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 448,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $71.10.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

