B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,921 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.