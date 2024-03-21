B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $487,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 291,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,755. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

