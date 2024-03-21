BAE Systems plc (BAESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9029 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

